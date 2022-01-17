New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): Hitting back at his Haryana counterpart Anil Vij, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said that the former is resorting to "political talk" while adding that over 1,000 COVID-19 cases are being reported from outside Delhi every day.

"These are political talks, I can also tell how many Haryana people are testing positive in Delhi. Over 1,000 COVID-19 cases are being reported from outside Delhi every day. Delhi will report around 14,000-15,000 cases today, much less than yesterday. Around 2.85 crore COVID vaccine doses have been administered in Delhi. 100 per cent eligible population inoculated with the first dose, 80 per cent with second dose, and 1.28 lakh people received the precautionary dose," Jain told mediapersons.

A war of words broke out between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij after the latter blamed the high COVID-19 infection rate in three districts of the State adjoining Delhi for the "uncontrolled" rise in cases in Haryana.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal told media persons, "Blaming won't end the virus. I will not step into this garbage."

Vij said Haryana was "adversely affected" due to its vicinity to Delhi, and claimed that "more than half" of the around 9,000 new COVID-19 cases in Haryana were from Gurugram, Faridabad and Sonipat districts put together.

"Haryana reports around 9,000 COVID-19 cases every day, of which over 50 per cent cases are from Gurugram, Faridabad and Sonipat. Delhi's infection rate is having an impact on the state. However, as per requirements, we are tackling the situation by making all necessary arrangements of healthcare services in the state," he said on Sunday.

Vij also said that whether patients come from Delhi or anywhere else, they will be given complete treatment in the state. (ANI)

