New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday directed the police to assess potential threats to Congress leader Udit Raj and assigned a beat officer to maintain regular contact with him for the next two months.

Responding to Raj's petition seeking security due to alleged threats since February, the bench of Justice Ravinder Dudeja was informed by the Delhi police that an investigation is ongoing.

While disposing of the petition, the court instructed the SHO and beat officer to ensure strict vigilance and share their contact details with Raj.

Congress leader Udit Raj has approached the Delhi High Court, seeking protection from the Delhi Police, citing threats from BSP leaders and party workers.

The threats emerged following Raj's controversial remarks against Mayawati during a press conference in Lucknow, where he stated that she should be strangled as she has stifled the social welfare movement.

Following the controversy, Udit Raj took to social media platform X, writing in Hindi that he questioned whether members of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had the ability to think critically.

He clarified his statement, explaining that when he said Mayawati had "strangled the movement and now the time has come to strangle her," he meant that people should recognize her actions and distance themselves from her leadership. Raj further elaborated that his comment referred to Mayawati undermining the Bahujan movement, not to any literal act of violence. (ANI)

