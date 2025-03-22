New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) More than 300 joint replacement patients gathered on Saturday for a lively support group event themed "Stronger Joints, Stronger Community," celebrating resilience and promoting joint health awareness.

In a display of strength and community, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, organised an event aimed at raising awareness about joint health and empowering patients on their recovery journeys.

Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, who attended as the chief guest, said the initiative goes beyond medical care, creating a space for patients to share, inspire, and heal together.

The gathering brought together patients from Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, and Haryana—all of whom had undergone successful joint replacement surgeries, according to a statement.

Dr Simon Thomas, Director of Robotic Joint Replacements & Orthopedics at Max Hospital, highlighted how the event showcased the transformative impact of robotic joint replacement surgeries.

"For the first time, we observed two clear groups: those who underwent robotic procedures demonstrated faster recovery, enabling them to engage in activities much sooner than those who had traditional surgeries. We also saw remarkable stories from patients who had revision surgeries, proving that complications can be managed effectively, restoring their quality of life," he said.

Thomas also paid tribute to his mentor, Dr Shekhar Aggarwal, acknowledging his significant contributions to the field of joint replacement surgery.

