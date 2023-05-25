New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): A 25-year-old employee of the Rajiv Gandhi Superspeciality Hospital in New Delhi's Tahirpur has been apprehended for allegedly molesting a woman, Delhi police said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified by police as one Kunal Verma.

Information about the molestation incident was received on Wednesday noon, Delhi Police said.

The police said that as per the victim's statement, the accused inappropriately touched inappropriately on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday when she was sleeping in the same ward where her husband was being treated since Monday

Acting on the complaint of the victim, an FIR under section 354/354(A) Indian Penal Code was registered at GTB Enclave police station in the national capital.

Further investigation into the matter is in progress.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, a 43-year-old man, working as a peon in a school in the national capital was detained for allegedly molesting a 4-year-old girl studying in the same school.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act at South Rohini police station. (ANI)

