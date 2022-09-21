New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) The Delhi Jal Board has got an FIR registered against a private water meter reader following complaints of fraud, a statement said on Wednesday.

DJB Vice Chairman Saurabh Bhardwaj had earlier asked all private agencies working with the utility to take action against meter readers indulging in water reading frauds and demanding money from consumers.

Also Read | Gurugram Accident: 52-Year-Old Traffic Police Sub-Inspector Injured After Being Hit by Car.

The DJB has 41 zones and private agencies have been appointed for water billing in 21 zones.

Bhardwaj said some of the private agencies pay less than the minimum wages to their meter readers.

Also Read | RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav Says 'Will Never Bow Down Before BJP and RSS'.

Water meter readers indulge in such acts when private agencies don't pay them minimum wages, he said.

Bhardwaj also asked DJB officials to issue show cause notices to the agencies paying less than minimum wages to their meter readers and to write to the Labour Department requesting them to take strict action against these agencies.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)