New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a charge sheet on Saturday against a former DJB Chief Engineer, a contractor, a CA and a former NBCC officer in Delhi Jal Board money laundering case. It is a case of alleged corruption in tendering of flow metre procurement.

The agency has filed a charge sheet of 140 pages along with documents numbering in 8000 pages. Special Judge Bhupinder Singh has listed the matter for consideration on the charge sheet for April 1.

Also Read | Mukhtar Ansari Laid to Rest: Gangster-Turned-Politician Buried in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur Amid Tight Security (Watch Videos).

The ED has charged three persons, namely Jagdish Arora, Anil Kumar Agarwal, Arora's close aide Tejendra Pal Singh and former NBCC officer Devender Mittal. A firm, NKG, has also been accused.

Arora is a former Chief Engineer of the Delhi Jal Board and Anil Kumar Agarwal is a contractor. Both have been arrested by the ED.

Also Read | West Bengal: Man Kills Live-in Partner for Insisting Him for Marriage, Held.

ED has also made a firm NKG an accused in this case. Its director has died, that's why he is not been accused.

Special public prosecutor (SPP) alongwith Snehal Sharda and Ishan Baisla appeared for ED and submitted that it was a case of money laundering and a charge sheet has been filed against four persons.

He said that former NBCC officer Devender Mittal issued a certificate to NBCC and on that basis, NKG was awarded tender. NKG had booked a flight ticket for Mittal. He provided a fake document to NKG.

ED also submitted that investigation is going on. It was also submitted that one note sheet without signature was prepared and its copy was available with DJB and others.

The agency said that there is a proceeds of crime of Rs 6.36 crore. Out of this, Rs 56 lakh was transferred by Tejendra Pal Singh to Arora.

It is alleged that the accused awarded the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) contract for supply, installation, Testing and commissioning (SITC) of electromagnetic flow metres and corresponding O&M operations for five years to M/S NKG Infrastructure Ltd on September 20, 2018 for a total negotiated cost of Rs 38,02,33,080, despite the fact that the company did not meet the technical criteria.

It is alleged by the ED that accused received an illegal gratification to the tune of Rs. 3 crore from M/S NKG infrastructure limited and M/S Integral screws Industries and awarded the contract of DJB worth Rs 38 crores for Supply, Installation, Testing and commissioning (SITC) to M/s NKG infrastructure Ltd. Thereafter, NKG infrastructure limited subcontracted the work to M/S Integral screws Industries, the proprietorship firm of Anil Kumar Agarwal.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)