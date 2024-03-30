In the Palghar region of Maharashtra, a 22-year-old woman was discovered dead from what seemed to be a strangulation by her live-in partner after she put pressure on him to get married. The defendant, Minazuddin Abdul Ajij Mulla, also known as Ravindra Reddy, was latter apprehended by the police from West Bengal. On March 15, Anisha Barasta Khatun, the victim, was discovered dead in a rented room in Dahanu region.

An autopsy that indicated strangling after the death was initially believed to be an accident prompted a murder inquiry. Gurugram Shocker: Man Kills Live-in-Partner With Blunt Object and Belt for Not Serving Food.

Under the direction of Deputy Superintendent of Police Ankita Kanse, the investigation revealed that the accused had rented the accommodation and was posing as the victim's spouse using a bogus name. The murder was discovered after the woman's decaying body was found when neighbours noticed a bad smell coming from the apartment. Ajij Mulla was apprehended on March 22 in the South 24 Parganas area after a week-long manhunt. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Kills Live-In Partner With Pressure Cooker Over Suspicion of Affair; Arrested.

The accused admitted to the killing and said that the victim's unwavering desire to marry him despite his wishes was the reason he killed her. The Palghar court remanded Mulla in police detention till April 2. Balasaheb Patil, the district superintendent of police, stressed the terrible nature of the tragedy while praising the police's cooperative efforts in cracking the case. The authorities don't let up in their pursuit of the victim's justice, making sure the offender pays for his misdeeds.

