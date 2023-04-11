New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): The new Vice-Chairman of Delhi Jal Board, Somnath Bharti assumed charge at the DJB Headquarters on Monday evening.

Senior officials of Delhi Jal Board including Chief Executive Officer (CEO) P. Krishnamurthy welcomed the new Vice Chairman by presenting bouquets to him.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Seven-Foot Crocodile Rescued From Toilet, Triggers Panic in Firozabad.

Speaking on the occasion, DJB Vice-Chairman Somnath Bharti said that his priority will be to develop the capital city of Delhi as per the dreams of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The Chief Minister has the dream of providing 24 hours of uninterrupted water supply to every household in Delhi. Along with this, Delhi should also be made self-sufficient with regard to water availability and supply.

Somnath Bharti also said, "The Chief Minister has the vision to turn Delhi into a 'City of Lakes.' Moreover, Arvind Kejriwal also wants every household in Delhi to be connected to the sewer network."

Also Read | Supreme Court Upholds Dismissal of Judge in Karnataka, Says 'Callousness, Unbecoming of a Judicial Officer'.

After assuming the charge as Vice Chairman, Somnath Bharti held a meeting with senior officials of the Delhi Jal Board and directed them to work expeditiously towards fulfilling the vision of the Chief Minister.Somnath Bharti on the occasion of taking over charge as Vice Chairman of DJB said, "The Delhi Government under the leadership of CM Arvind Kejriwal has proved to be the government of the common people. The Delhi Government and Delhi Jal Board believe that clean water is the right of every resident of Delhi."

"The water supply in Delhi has improved in the last few years and people are now getting quality water and better supply," he added.

Bharti said, "The reason behind the change is that the Delhi Government fulfils what it promises; it does what it says."

He said that the residents of the national capital have been promised a 24-hour water supply. The way the Delhi government has fulfilled its other promises, this promise will also be fulfilled in the same way and a 24-hour water supply will be provided to every house in Delhi.

Highlighting his priority list, Somnath Bharti said, "Top on my priority list is to provide 24-hour water to the people of Delhi. Delhi Jal Board is constantly working in this direction and efforts will be accelerated in the coming days to ensure that the results are visible soon."

"In the coming days, many existing lakes will be rejuvenated and several new lakes will also be developed. These lakes will not just enhance the beauty of Delhi, but also improve the groundwater recharge," he added.

He also said, "The project has yielded great results so far and improvement in the water level has been found at many places in Delhi.

Bharti also instructed the officials of DJB to develop new sources of water.

It is necessary to revive ponds and other water bodies of Delhi. For greater availability of water in the city, Somnath Bharti instructed the officials to take necessary steps for the promotion of rainwater harvesting. The objective is to enhance the adoption of rainwater harvesting practices by the people of Delhi so that rainwater is used again without going to waste. Somnath Bharti mentioned that the sewer network is being expanded in Delhi on the instructions of CM Arvind Kejriwal. Delhi Jal Board is also expanding the sewer network in areas where the sewer line could not reach to date. A large number of unauthorized colonies have been connected to the sewer network so far. DJB is constantly working to connect the rest of the remaining areas with the sewer network.

Further concluding his speech, Bharti said, "The goal of Delhi Jal Board is to provide a link to the sewer network to every house in Delhi so that every resident can avail of its benefits. This is also necessary to realise the goal of a clean Yamuna."

"It is important to expand the sewer network and connect every household to the sewer network to ensure that only treated sewer water falls into the Yamuna" he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)