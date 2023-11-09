New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda on Thursday purchased local products made in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur in order to promote 'Vocal for local'.

"Our Prime Minister has taken several steps, including policy intervention, in order to step towards the commitment of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India). In this context, he urged everyone to take steps in the direction of 'vocal for local'; we should raise our voices in its favour, and we should encourage buying local products", JP Nadda said while speaking to ANI.

"Now that Diwali and Chhath Pooja are around the corner, the PM has urged everyone to buy local products. It then crossed my mind that there is a friend of mine named Ravi Khalshashtri, who is a native of Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur. He makes use of waste wood and makes a lot of products. He also provides employment to his village people by training them. So, I called him and purchased his products. I will also encourage others to buy them", he added.

Earlier in October, while addressing the 106th edition of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed that the purchase of local goods from small shopkeepers and street vendors should be our priority at festivals.

The Prime Minister said that everything is available in our country for our every need.

"Friends, like every time, this time too, in our festivals, our priority should be 'Vocal for Local' and let us together fulfil that dream; our dream is Aatmnirbhar Bharat: This time, let us illuminate homes only with a product that radiates the fragrance of the sweat of one of my countrymen, the talent of a youth of my country... which has provided employment to my countrymen in its making. Whatever our daily life requirements, we shall buy locally. But you have to pay attention to one more thing. The spirit of local shopping should not be limited only to festive shopping," he said.

Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan or the self-reliant India campaign, is the vision of a new India envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to an official statement, this campaign is popularised by the PM and the Government of India in relation to economic development in the country during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. The term 'Atmanirbhar' is used as an umbrella concept in relation tomaking India "a bigger and more important part of the global economy", pursuing policies that are efficient, competitive and resilient, and being self-sustaining and self-generating.

The aim is to make the country and its citizens independent and self-reliant in all senses. (ANI)

