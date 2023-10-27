New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): Delhi LG VK Saxena has approved the proposal of Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal to terminate the services of all existing Civil Defence Volunteers, an official statement said on Friday.

The termination of services will come into effect from November 1.

However, approving the proposal to end the CDVs' illegal recruitment and deployment, LG Saxena has raised serious livelihood concerns about these employees.

"LG directed the Chief Minister that the CDVs who lose their job in the process should be considered for appointment as Home Guards, about 10,000 positions of whom, the LG has approved recently," an official statement said. The LG has also flagged the issue of the Civil Defence Volunteers not getting their salary for the past 6-7 months and expressed dissatisfaction over the fact the file to this effect was sent to him even as the subject was a transfer matter and the Minister / Chief Minister were fully competent to take a decision on it on their own. "At the same time, livelihood concerns, in my considered opinion, should be on the top of any Government's agenda. It cannot be disputed that CDVs, who come from humble backgrounds, find an opportunity to earn during their engagement in the volunteer corps and such avenues of remunerative engagement should be explored in a rational, legal and non-partisan manner, as per law, lest such engagement becomes an exercise of political partisanship, favouritism and unlawful discretion at the cost of other segments of the Society, especially those belonging to the ST/SC/OBC and EWS categories," LG noted on his file.

"Accordingly, I suggest the engagement of CDVs after following due procedure as per extant provisions and rules which shall strengthen the capacity of the State for disaster management and at the same time, ascertain options for gainful employment for eligible candidates," he added. Delhi LG Saxena has further directed the Director General of Home Guards to engage/employ a large number of Home Guards following due process, in the first phase and the exercise is expected to be completed by December this year.

"The opportunity thereof may be utilized to offer employment to the experienced CDVs as per extant provisions, so as to minimize and mitigate the hardship caused to them due to loss of employment," LG said. Slamming the Delhi Government for the delay in payment of pending salaries to the Civil Defence Volunteers, the LG has also noted, "It is beyond my understanding as to why this file has been sent to me for the approval of pending payments, due to the CDVs, when the same has already been approved by the Minister-in-charge of Departments of Finance and Revenue, in the exercise of her competency and powers in the matter of this transferred subject." (ANI)

