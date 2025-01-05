New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has approved full relaxation in required educational qualification and age relaxation upto 55 years for 88 applications for employment from victims of the 1984 anti-sikh riots, officials said on Sunday.

According to a release from the Delhi LG office, this relaxation has been approved for their appointment in Government Service to the post of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS). Repeated representations had been made by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, public representatives and groups of victims, who had met LG recently, in this regard.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Man Kills 5-Month-Old Son and Wife With Sharp Edged Weapon in Hanumangarh.

The Delhi LG had earlier granted a full relaxation in educational qualification requirements to 50 applicants, and obtaining an age relaxation for 22 other applicants. A total of 72 applicants were appointed after a special drive by the Revenue Department in 2006.

"A rehabilitation package, including provision of jobs was sanctioned by MHA, GoI on Jan 16, 2006, for victims of anti-Sikh riots. The revenue department in a subsequent special drive got 72 applicants out of appointment was given to 22 applicants by obtaining age relaxation from then LG," read the note.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: PM Narendra Modi To Virtually Inaugurate Jammu Railway Division on December 6.

In regards to the other 50 applicants, the note added, "In Oct 2024, Saxena granted full relaxation in required educational qualification to the post of MTS for left out 50 applicants out of a total 72 received during (a) special drive. Revenue Department was also directed to process the cases for granting employment to one of the children of the applicants wherein applicants have surpassed the age of employment."

The Revenue Department organised other special camps on November 28 and 30, 2024, issuing notices in newspapers and inviting applications to family members of the 1984 riots victims.

"Subsequently, a total of 199 applications were received, out of which 89 applicants were found eligible, but all there were above the age limit and a few also missed out on the required educational qualification," read the note.

LG Saxena highlighted the plight of victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots while giving his approval, describing the riots as a blot on Indian democratic traditions.

The LG said, according to the note, "Terrible atrocities were committed upon a particular minority community, violating all standards of human rights and which affected many families, taking lives of their single breadwinners." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)