New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal greeted people on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti and paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary on Saturday.

Paying homage on Twitter to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary, Kejriwal said, "My tributes to our former Prime Minister Smt. Indira Gandhi ji on her death anniversary."

He also greeted people on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti and paid tributes to Patel.

The LG administered an oath to officers to uphold the unity, integrity and safety of the nation at an event held at the Raj Niwas on the occasion of Patel's birth anniversary.

"Sardar Patel was the architect of India's administrative system. His devotion to the unity, integrity and safety of the nation is a source of inspiration for us," Baijal said in a tweet.

The birth anniversary of Patel, the first home minister of independent India, is observed as the "National Unity Day".

