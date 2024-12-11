New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Wednesday reviewed the security and civic infrastructure in Narela sub-city and issued specific instructions with regard to preventing crime, illegal encroachment of public land and enhancing amenities to create a safer environment for the housing societies as well as industries operating in the area.

"Apart from deploying nearly 500 ex-servicemen for the security of the DDA residential societies and regular patrolling by the PCR vans, the LG also directed the Delhi Police to launch a specific drive for identifying the bad elements and repeat offenders in the vicinity," a Ran Niwas release said.

Also Read | Mahakumbh Mela 2025: UP Govt Unveils Ambitious Digitisation Plan for Upcoming Festival; Here's How Yogi's Task Force Will Shield Devotees From AI, Dark Web and Social Media Scammers.

Those present in the meeting included the VC (DDA), senior DDA officials, area DCP, area DM and the Zonal DC (MCD). "The move comes as part of LG Saxena's ambitious plans for the redevelopment of the Narela sub-city and transforming it into a hub for educational and sports activities. Ever since taking over, Saxena has been emphasizing clearing the unsold inventories of DDA in various residential pockets of Narela by offering the flats to people at discounted affordable prices. At the same time, LG has also taken personal initiatives to improve infrastructure in the Narela industrial area and other adjoining industrial areas like Bawana and Bhorgarh to attract industrial units," the release said.

The LG pointed out that many representations of the residents of the area have been received and people had come to see him outlining problems with regards to law and order in the area.

Also Read | Punjab Local Body Elections 2024: AAP Releases Candidate List for Upcoming Municipal Corporation Polls, Check Names of Candidates.

The DCP also informed of the problems persisting in the area especially those that resulted in street crimes and petty thefts.

Saxena directed the Delhi Police to ensure visible policing in the area particularly surrounding the housing societies. He directed regular patrolling by dedicated PCR vans during the night hours in Narela.

"The issue of unavailability of infrastructure for police chowki in the area was also raised in the meeting, to which Saxena directed DDA to provide its vacant flats at suitable locations for creating new police posts. This, Saxena said, would instil a greater sense of security among the residents of the area apart from acting as a deterrent to the criminals," the release said. The DCP also brought to the notice the prevalence of several dark spots in the area which were prone to crime.

The LG directed DDA officials to identify the dark stretches in consultation with local police and ensure proper lighting on an urgent basis.

Saxena was informed that incidents of crime included the scaling of low-height boundary walls by petty criminals as well as the destruction of CCTV cameras and streetlights in the area.

The LG directed the DDA to raise the height of the boundary walls of the housing societies and protect them with barbed wire fencing. He also asked for the CCTV cameras and streetlights to be installed at heights that were not scalable easily and also for the cameras and lights to be put inside protective high tensile wire meshes, his office said. "With regards to civic services in the area, the LG issued specific directions to all agencies concerned, primarily MCD to complete the repair of roads in a mission mode and ensure that proper garbage disposal is undertaken," the release said.

The LG was also informed by DDA officials that nearly 500 ex-servicemen will be deployed in shifts to man their housing societies round-the-clock. The same would be put in place within the next 15 days and will act as supplementary support to the police, the release said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)