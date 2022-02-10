New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Delhi LG Anil Baijal on Thursday reviewed the status of illumination of dark spots in the national capital and stressed the need for real-time monitoring of the functioning of streetlights and their repair within 48 hours.

He chaired the 16th meeting of the Task Force on Women Safety with Delhi Chief Secretary, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal, Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) chief Anurag Kundu and other senior officials and stakeholders, including a senior police officer.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Earlier Bombs Were Thrown at Innocent Citizens, Now Kanwar Yatras Are Taken Out to Chants of ‘Bum-Bum-Bhole’, Says Yogi Adityanath.

"Reviewed the current status of illumination of dark spots & development of a centralized portal for monitoring the functioning of streetlights, operationalization of additional fast-track POCSO courts, Mobile Mental Health Units, Action against Illegal SPAs/Massage Centers, Cyber Crimes against women, functioning of One Stop Centres, framing of SOP for private shelter homes, rehabilitation policy for victims of sexual abuse & other women safety-related issues.

"Emphasized on real-time monitoring of the functioning of streetlights and their repair/maintenance within 48 hours. Also stressed on putting in place the requisite infrastructure and personnel for additional fast-track POCSO courts on priority," said a series of tweets from LG office.

Also Read | Goa Assembly Elections 2022: Utpal Parrikar To Take On BJP’s Atanasio Monserrate In Panaji; Here Are Key Electoral Battles To Watch Out For In Goa Vidhan Sabha Polls.

While appreciating the efforts made so far, he stressed upon seamless inter-departmental coordination for effective implementation of policies, programmes and schemes related to women safety in Delhi, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)