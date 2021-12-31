New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday reviewed the status of implementation of flagship schemes with Chief Secretary, Delhi, VC, DDA, Commissioners of DMCs and other senior officials.In a series of tweets, Delhi LG informed, "Reviewed the status of implementation of Flagship Schemes with CS, Delhi, VC, DDA, Commissioners of DMCs and other senior officials."

He added, "While appreciating the successful implementation of the 'One Nation-One Ration Card' (ONORC) scheme in Delhi, the UD Department was advised to ensure seamless coordination with banks for early disposal of applications pending for sanction and disbursal under PM SVAnidhi."

He further advised VC, DDA to fast track the implementation of the in-situ rehabilitation vertical of PM Awas Yojana by way of close monitoring against activity-wise timelines.

He further added, "Reiterated the need to take all necessary proactive measures to ensure effective implementation of the schemes in the larger public interest." (ANI)

