New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena will lay the foundation stone of an integrated sports arena, including an international cricket-cum-football stadium, in Dwarka, on September 17 to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

The arena, spread over 51 acres in Dwarka Sector 19B, will be constructed at a cost of Rs 350 crore by January 2026, it said. The project will be executed on the 'design, build, finance, operate and transfer' (DBFOT) basis in PPP mode, the lieutenant governor's office said in a statement.

Also Read | #Goa Police Have Arrested One Native of Karnataka’s #Mangaluru for Possessing 4 Grams of … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

Several other initiatives will be launched by Saxena on 'Sewa Diwas', including the inauguration of a dedicated counter for sanitation workers of MCD, at the Hindu Rao Hospital.

This initiative will cover all 10 major hospitals of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and is expected to serve about 50,000 Safai Karamcharis. The LG will also distribute nutrition kits to TB patients on this occasion at Hindu Rao Hospital, the statement said.

Also Read | Nabanna Rally: ‘Pulled Myself Together, Dragged Him Away From Mob,’ Says Coconut Seller Who Saved Kolkata Cop's Life From Protestors.

Inauguration of 41 renovated science labs at 21 NDMC schools and a newly constructed four-storey MCD school building at Okhla Phase-1 will also be done by the LG.

Saxena will launch a Delhi Police band (Sewa Shakti Band) at Kartavya Path, the statement said.

A perfectly orchestrated and captivating Sewa Shakti Band display by the Delhi Police will be held at 30 parks across the capital over the next 90 days from Saturday, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)