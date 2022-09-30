New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena on Friday wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal regarding delays in the execution of several critical developmental projects.

Permissions for as many as 15 important infrastructure projects, aimed at benefitting lakhs of residents of Delhi have been pending with the Minister of Environment and Forest, GNCTD for as long as the year 2019. It may be noted that in all these cases, land for compensatory afforestation/transplantation has already been identified/allotted and there is no reason whatsoever to sit over files.

Also Read | 5G in India: Case Studies by Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea To Be Unveiled by PM Narendra Modi.

This is the second letter from the LG in this regard after he wrote earlier on August 17 this year.

The stalled projects include the redevelopment of the premier All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) as World Class Medical University pending since January 2022.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Girl on Way to Garba Venue Molested by Youth in Gandhinagar.

"Metro Lines aimed at decongesting and improving Public Transport in extremely crowded areas in West, South, North and Central Delhi. These are tracks from Paschim Vihar to Madhuban Chowk and Majlis Park to Derawal Nagar, pending since 2021, from Saket G-Block to Khanpur to Tughlakabad pending since 2019, Pul Bangash to Ghantaghar, Janakpuri West to R.K. Ashram and Saket G-Block to Sangam Vihar, all three pending since April 2022," read the letter.

The letter also highlighted that the Construction of a new engineering block and academic complex in IIT Delhi is pending since 2021.

"Building of CISF in Saket pending since 2021, construction of road over bridge and road under the bridge by MCD at Sultanpuri near Nangloi and construction of the important Dwarka Expressway Phase II, pending since April 2022 and the construction of UER-II at NH-34 in Delhi since 2021," it added.

Similarly, projects for the redevelopment of General Pool Residential Accommodations (GPRA), which will provide a much higher number of houses for government servants as well as private individuals apart from creating commercial space have been stalled at various locations for as long as 2019.

These include projects at Sriniwaspuri pending since 2019, two projects at Sarojini Nagar pending since 2021 and one pending since April 2022.

The LG in his letter observed, "Such unwarranted delays in disposal of applications regarding permission for relocation /transplantation is leading to a waste of public funds due to time and cost overruns of the projects for which accountability needs to be fixed. Further pendency in the completion of the projects is also delaying the provision of much-required public utilities and services to the citizens of Delhi. Project Management Agencies/Departments are being constrained to seek relief from the Hon'ble Courts, resulting in overburdening the Hon'ble Courts besides leading to wastage of time and energy at all levels".

The Delhi Lt LG also stressed that the pendency continues even after several meetings with the state chief.

"Considering the public importance of projects and the inconvenience being faced by several Agencies, I had raised the matter regarding an undue delay in disposal of applications for grant of permission for tree cutting/translocation in case of various projects of CPWD, DMRC, Indian Railways several times during my meetings with you, however, the pendency continues to persist," said Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena.

"Any kind of indecision in such matters not only hampers the pace of development projects but also affects public welfare. I once again exhort you to look into the issue and expedite the long pending clearances for transplantation/ tree cutting so that projects of national importance can be completed within their laid down timelines," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)