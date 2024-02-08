New Delhi [India], [India], February 8 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Wednesday approved the annual budget of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for the financial year 2024-25 with an outlay of Rs 8,811 crore.

DDA has also pegged its revenue targets at Rs 9,182 crores for the financial year 2024-25, which marks an increase of nearly 19 per cent from the current year.

"Similarly, owing to massive developmental activities that the DDA undertook in the current financial year amounting to Rs 8804 crores, which is an increase of nearly 69 per cent over the previous year when the expenditure stood at Rs 5,189 crores," DDA said in a press release.

DDA said that there is a significant enhancement in the allocations of maintenance expenditure on civic infrastructure as well.

LG VK Saxena who is also the DDA Chairperson thanked the members of the authority for prudent financial management and said that DDA will undertake several developmental projects during the next Financial Year that will focus on better housing, aesthetic upgradation of the landscape and restoration and preservation of the heritage.

"The proposed expenditures in the next Financial Year 2024-25 for these projects will be financed from the revenues, which have been projected at Rs 9,182 crore," LG VK Saxena added.

A total allocation of Rs 3,460 crore has been made for the development of land and physical infrastructure which includes roads, sewerage, water supply, power lines, drainage, beautification, aesthetic upgradation and streetscaping primarily in the vacant portion of land in sub-cities of Narela, Dwarka, Rohini and other areas.

DDA said that two multilevel car parking, one each at Nehru Place and Bhikaji Cama Palace are in progress and another multi-level car parking is proposed at Netaji Subhash Place for which a provision of Rs 70 crore has been made in Budget estimates for 2024-25.

Also, Rs 1,953 crore has been allocated in Budget Estimates 2024-25 for ongoing housing projects across Delhi. (ANI)

