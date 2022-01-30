New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): The national capital reported 3,674 new COVID-19 cases and 30 deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Sunday.

The positivity rate stands at 6.37 per cent. There is a decline in daily cases as compared to yesterday as Delhi registered 4,044 new infections on Saturday.

According to the health bulletin of the Delhi government, the active caseload in the city reached 21,490. Out of these, 16,165 patients are in home isolation, 1,508 are admitted to hospitals while the rest are admitted to dedicated COVID centres. The national capital has reported 18,27,489 COVID-19 cases so far.

As many as 6,954 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. With this, the recovery tally in the city reached 17,80,172.

The new fatalities pushed the COVID death toll in the national capital to 25,827.

As per the bulletin, 1,567 patients are admitted to hospitals across Delhi. Out of this, 59 patients are suspected to have COVID-19 while 1,508 are confirmed cases of the disease. Of these 1,508 patients, 1,203 are from Delhi while 305 are from outside.

A total of 57,686 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours to detect the presence of the virus.

During the last 24 hours, 70,263 COVID-19 vaccination doses were administered in the national capital as per the bulletin. Out of this, 24,739 people have been administered the first dose of the vaccine while 34,201 people have been administered the second dose.

Meanwhile, 10,082 children aged 15-18 years received their first dose of the vaccine, taking the total number of beneficiaries of the first dose in the aforementioned age bracket to 8,04,690.

A total of 2,95,43,034 vaccination doses have been administered in Delhi till date out of which 1,69,74,833 people have received their first dose while 1,22,98,724 people have received their second dose. (ANI)

