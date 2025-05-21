New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): A major fire broke out at a private school in Delhi's Nirman Vihar Colony, under the Preet Vihar Police Station area in the late hours of Tuesday.

According to officials, one car parked near the school was charred by the fire.

Speaking to ANI, Fire Officer Firoz Khan said five fire tenders were at the spot to douse the fire, and no casualties have been reported.

"We received a call at 8.55 pm. Five fire tenders reached the spot and we doused the fire. There was a fire at the school, an adjacent building, and a nearby car... No injuries or casualties have been reported so far," Khan said.

The cause of the accident is yet to be revealed.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

