New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): After a teacher and student contracted the coronavirus infection, a total of 14 COVID-19 positive children who are admitted to hospitals in the national capital, most of them have comorbidities, informed official sources on Saturday.

"As many as 14 COVID positive children those who are admitted in private and government hospitals of here, are most of them comes under comorbidities," sources said.

A student and a teacher of a private school in South Delhi tested positive on Thursday, following which, other students who were in the same class were sent home.

It assumes importance as the schools started to function fully offline from April 1 after all the curbs related to COVID were lifted on February 28 considering the low positivity rate.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government also issued a fresh advisory for schools in the national capital, directing them to close the entire premises or specific wings temporarily if any student or staff tests positive for COVID-19.

The advisory stated that the students and teachers should strictly follow the COVID-19 protocols including maintenance of social distancing, sanitization of hands, wearing masks, etc.

However, a Delhi doctor called the shutting down of schools due to teachers and students contracting COVID-19 a "knee jerk" reaction and said people who are contracting COVID have mild symptoms.

"With the present trend, I feel it is a knee-jerk reaction. In the last two years, we have destroyed the younger generation as their mental and physical development is wasted. The real investment of a country is children. If they don't progress then after 10 years we will have weak personalities," said Paediatric Pulmonologist at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Dr Dhiren Gupta.

The national capital has been witnessing an uptick in coronavirus cases over the last few days. Delhi has recorded 366 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours with a positivity rate of nearly four per cent (3.95 per cent), said the health bulletin on Friday.

A total of 1,072 active cases have been recorded in the national capital during the last 24 hours, the highest number of active patients since March 7. (ANI)

