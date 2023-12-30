New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): Delhi police on Friday arrested a person after he and his family members allegedly beat up a Delhi Police head constable in Delhi's South Extension Part-2 market area, the police said.

As per the police, the incident happened after the accused, identified as Chayank Seelalan, was asked by the police to show the document of his motorcycle, which the accused refused.

Following his refusal, the police head constable took the accused to the police booth, where the brothers and father of the accused, identified as Tanishk Kumar, Badal Choudhary and Anil Kumar, came and beat up the head constable. They fled, but the accused, Chayank Seelalan, was caught.

Further legal action will be taken against the accused, the police said. (ANI)

