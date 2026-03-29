New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Sunday conducted a Joint Counter-Terrorist Mock Exercise at IGI Airport, Delhi, to assess preparedness and enhance seamless inter-agency coordination against evolving security threats.

According to a statement by CISF, personnel from CISF (QRT, BDDS, Dog Squad), Delhi Police, NSG, BCAS, DGCA, Delhi Fire Service, ARFF (DIAL) and Medical Services participated, demonstrating strong synergy and operational readiness.

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CISF remains committed to ensuring safe and secure aviation operations through constant vigilance, alertness and coordinated action, the statement read.

The CISF undertakes the security of airports across India, as it was formed for the better protection and security of industrial undertakings owned by the Central Government.

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CISF, in an X post, also assured security and seamless passenger facilitation at the newly inaugurated Phase I of the Noida International Airport in Jewar.

"CISF stands firmly deployed, ensuring robust security architecture, seamless passenger facilitation and vigilant protection of critical infrastructure--securing the skies with unwavering commitment," the post read.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Phase I of the Noida International Airport in Jewar.

Around 5,000 police personnel were deployed, with forces including PAC, RAF, ATS, CISF, and SPG to guard the airport. The area was declared a no-fly zone, with social media monitoring, control rooms, help desks, NDRF/SDRF alerts, and special parking arrangements for approximately 20,000 vehicles.

Earlier on Thursday, CISF personnel at ASG Shimla underwent intensive night firing exercises in near-zero visibility, refining precision firing skills and gaining hands-on experience with a range of weapons and essential equipment.

According to a statement, designed to simulate real-world challenges, these drills enhance alertness, strengthen decision-making and reinforce operational readiness in demanding conditions. Each exercise builds confidence, coordination and the capability to respond swiftly when it matters most. (ANI)

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