New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): A man has been arrested after allegedly attacking a woman and her daughter over rejection of marriage proposals made to the woman's daughter, the police informed.

The accused has been identified as Ramu (38).

Also Read | Online Fraud in Noida: Retired Colonel Duped Of Nearly Rs 1 Lakh By Fraudster; Case Registered.

The police said that Ramu was a frequent visitor to their house as he was a friend of the victim's husband. On Sunday, the accused came to the victims' house and asked the woman for marrying her daughter to him.

When the woman refused, the accused allegedly attacked her and her daughter with a sharp iron weapon, leaving them seriously injured. Ramu was apprehended by neighbours of the victims soon after the incident.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Hangs Wife over Dowry, Arrested.

The injured were taken to RTRM hospital, the police said.

A case under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Chhawla Police Station on basis of statements made by the woman, said the police. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)