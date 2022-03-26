New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) A 35-year-old Delhi resident was arrested for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of providing air ambulance services, police said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Navdeep Sandhu, a resident of Tilak Nagar. He was previously involved in a similar case in Kolkata, the police said.

According to the police, Sandhu's girlfriend who was his associate is on the run.

The police received a complaint on the matter on February 5.

The complainant, searching for an air ambulance from Guwahati to Hyderabad, booked a service on http://plenumair.in and paid Rs 4,24,500.

But after receiving the payment, the alleged operators gave different excuses and said the flight had been cancelled. They did not return the money and later stopped taking his calls, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said.

During investigation, police collected details of the bank account into which the amount was transferred. It was found registered in the name of Prabh Charter Services Ltd., they said.

After verification of all facts, it was found that the cheating was committed by Sandhu along with co-accused P Kaur, the police said.

Thereafter, the accused was interrogated. He disclosed that he, along with his girlfriend Kaur, had cheated 10 to 15 people of around Rs 20 to 25 lakh in the last four to five years, the DCP said.

They had divided the profit equally. Sandhu disclosed that they had made their parents directors of the alleged company so that they could evade themselves from legal liabilities, he said.

After investigation, Sandhu was arrested. Further investigation is underway and efforts are being made to trace his girlfriend, the police said.

Two mobile phones and two ATM cards were recovered from his possession, they added.

