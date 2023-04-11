New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): A day after a 75-year-old man was found dead in a shop at Krishna Nagar in the national capital, the police nabbed the accused from Rohtak following a massive search operation, officers informed on Monday.

The accused was identified as Amandeep, while the deceased was identified as Kuldeep Singh, a resident of South Anarkali, Jagatpuri.

According to the officers, information that a person had been abducted was received around 2.45 pm.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and started an investigation.

"CCTV footage available at the location was obtained and examined. It was found that Kuldeep went to a shop in Krishna Nagar on his scooter," an officer said.

"On further analysis of the footage, it was observed that he didn't come out of the shop and it was closed by the suspect around 1.40 pm," the officer added.

The sleuths said suspecting foul play, they broke the lock of the shop and found the deceased's corpse.

A case was registered at Jagatpuri police station.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

