New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): A 31-year-old man and his minor nephew drowned in the Yamuna River near Wazirabad on Sunday, according to Delhi Police.

The body of the man has been recovered, while a rescue operation is still underway to find the minor.

Further details are awaited.

Recently, continuous rain caused the water level of the Yamuna River to rise, creating concern for people living in low-lying areas of Delhi.

However, as of September 11, the water level has fallen below the danger mark, bringing relief to residents. Visuals from the ITO Chhath Ghat and Loha Pul showed the river flowing below 205 meters on Thursday morning. (ANI)

