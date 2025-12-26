New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): A man was stabbed to death in the Welcome area of the national capital on Thursday, said officials.

The incident occured at around 8.09 pm on Thursday, at Z-Block near the Welcome Medical Store, under the limits of Welcome Police Station.

The deceased has been identified as Suraj.

Upon receiving the information about the incident, the police officials from the Welcome PS reached the spot and found the victim injured. He was immediately taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where he was declared "brought dead" by the attending doctors.

A case under the relevant sections has been registered at PS Welcome, and an investigation has been taken up. The forensic team has inspected the scene and collected evidence. Teams have been deployed to gather clues, identify, and arrest the accused persons involved in the crime.

Further investigation in the case is ongoing, and details are awaited in this case.

Earlier, a young man was stabbed to death in East Delhi's Shakarpur area on Sunday evening, prompting a full-scale police investigation. The incident took place on December 7 at around 5:28 PM, when a PCR call alerted authorities about a stabbing incident near Ram Tent House in the Main Market. The caller informed police that his brother had been attacked.

A team from Shakarpur police station rushed to the location, where they found blood scattered on the road and a crowd gathered at the spot. Local enquiry revealed that the injured victim had already been taken to Patel Hospital by relatives and was later referred to LNJP Hospital due to his critical condition.

The victim was identified as 22-year-old Dev Kumar, a resident of Shakarpur Khas. He had sustained multiple sharp-edged injuries on his right thigh. Medical examination revealed three clean incised wounds despite efforts. Dev Kumar was declared dead at LNJP Hospital.

Police questioned the relatives who transported him to the hospital. According to them, Dev Kumar reportedly indicated during the ambulance ride that he had been stabbed by a known person from the locality.

An FIR under Section 103 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at the PS Shakarpur.

Police teams are now actively investigating the sequence of events, scanning the area for CCTV footage and working to identify and apprehend the accused and to recover the murder weapon. (ANI)

