New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested a man, who was absconding for the last three months in a murder case in the national capital, officials said on Sunday.

The 23-year-old accused, Gautam Kumar was a prime accused in a murder case over a money dispute in Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy and was absconding for more than three months.

According to the Special Commissioner of Police, Ravindra Singh Yadav, the Crime Branch cell received information that the accused would reach near Bhalswa lake. "The team was constituted and laid a trap near Bhalswa Lake. The accused was apprehended," CP Yadav said.

Kumar revealed to the police that he, along with the other three accused Istekar, Ajay and Rizwan had money dispute with the victim Azruddin. On October 26, they came across the victim and began beating him and abandoned him in an unconscious state. They also called his family members and asked for a ransom of Rs 30,000.

The two accused Istekar and Ajay were arrested, meanwhile, Kumar and Rizwan were absconding. The accused Gautam Kumar was previously involved in two more cases in Delhi, officials said. (ANI)

