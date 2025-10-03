New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Thursday welcomed the Centre's decision allowing Sikh 'jathas' to visit Pakistan for Guru Nanak Dev Ji's birth anniversary, expressing gratitude to the Prime Minister and Home Minister for their reverence and continuity of faith ties despite strained relations.

In a self-made video, Minister Sirsa urged all representative organisations, including the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), to complete the necessary procedures promptly for the visit.

"The 'jathas' that used to visit Pakistan to commemorate the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji will also visit Pakistan this year. The Home Ministry clarified this today. I urge all representative organisations, whether it's the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, or any other organisations whose 'jathas' are travelling, to complete this process quickly," Sirsa said.

Delhi Minister Sirsa expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister of India and the Home Minister, noting their role in maintaining continuity despite tense India-Pakistan relations.

Sirsa added, "I express my deepest gratitude to the Prime Minister of India and the Home Minister of the country, who, despite strained relations, opened the Kartarpur shrine on the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev Ji's Prakash Purab in 2019, without any concern. This time, the Prime Minister and the Home Minister have displayed the same sentiment and reverence by issuing a notification allowing Sikh groups to visit Pakistan. I express my gratitude."

On Thursday, India granted permission for Sikh Jathas (groups of pilgrims) to travel to Pakistan to participate in the upcoming celebrations of Prakash Purab.

The pilgrimage will be undertaken under the framework of the 1974 bilateral protocol on visits to religious shrines.

Sources, however, clarified that "some selected groups will be permitted as per the recommendation by the state government."

"The state government concerned will recommend to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Acting on MEA's inputs, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will give further clearance for the visit to jathas," said sources, requesting anonymity.

The move is significant as the Indian government had barred Sikh pilgrims (jathas) from visiting Pakistan for Guru Nanak Dev Ji's Parkash Purab celebrations in November 2025 due to prevailing security concerns and recent tensions between the two countries.

As per the decision, Sikh devotees from India will cross over to Pakistan through the Attari-Wagah border and visit prominent gurdwaras associated with Guru Nanak Dev, including Nankana Sahib, his birthplace, and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur. The groups will be facilitated by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) in coordination with the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) of Pakistan.

Every year, thousands of Sikh pilgrims travel across the border to mark key religious occasions such as Prakash Purab, Baisakhi, and Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjan Dev Ji. The arrangement is part of the longstanding 1974 India-Pakistan agreement, which allows limited pilgrimages despite tense bilateral relations.

In recent years, the Kartarpur Corridor, which opened in 2019 to facilitate visa-free travel of Sikh pilgrims to the Kartarpur Sahib shrine, has become a key channel of religious exchange. However, larger jathas continue to travel under the traditional protocol arrangement.

Security and logistical measures for the upcoming pilgrimage are learnt to be closely coordinated by both the Indian and Pakistani governments to ensure the smooth movement of devotees. (ANI)

