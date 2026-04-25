New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): A 32-year-old man was allegedly assaulted and grievously injured after his hands were cut using a grinder over a payment dispute in the Vijay Enclave area of Delhi, officials said.

According to police, a PCR call was received on 24.04.2026 at around 08:30 PM informing that a man had been assaulted and his hands were allegedly cut using a grinder by known persons at Vijay Enclave in Dabri.

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Police reached the spot and found injured Lokesh Gupta, a halwai and tent service provider, resident of Vijay Enclave, Dabri, who had sustained serious injuries.

During the inquiry, it was revealed that the accused Ajay Pal, also known as Billa, had hired tent services from the victim for his daughter's marriage held on 20.04.2026 for an amount of Rs 2.5 lakh. Out of the total amount, around Rs 2 lakh was still pending.

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Police said when the victim went to the accused to collect the remaining payment, Ajay Pal, along with 2-3 associates, allegedly attacked him and attempted to cut both his hands using a grinder.

The injured person was initially taken to Rashi Medical Centre and later referred to AIIMS for advanced treatment.

Police said evidence was collected from the spot, and the statement of the victim was recorded. Medical examination confirmed grievous injuries caused by a sharp weapon.

Accordingly, a case under Sections 118(2)/127(2)/3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at Dabri Police Station.

Accused Ajay Pal, aged 53 years, has been arrested, while two juveniles involved in the incident have been detained, police said.

Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

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