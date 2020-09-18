New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Seeking to engage the public and stakeholder groups in the formulation of the Master Plan of Delhi (MPD) 2041, a meeting was held on Thursday between DDA officials and several residents and representatives of resident welfare associations (RWAs) of plotted housing colonies.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA), in partnership with the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA), is currently preparing the Master Plan for Delhi 2041.

The day-long public consultation with residents and RWAs of plotted housing colonies of Delhi was held on WebEx online platform, in three batches, from 11 AM onwards. Around 120 people and RWAs had registered through emails and the meeting was also attended by senior officers from DDA and NIUA, a senior DDA official said.

The meeting was chaired by Leenu Sahgal, Commissioner (Planning), and H K Bharti, Additional Commissioner (Planning) in the DDA.

"Participants were requested to share their suggestions towards improving built environment and civic facilities and other planning concerns pertaining to these colonies such as connectivity and linkages with public transport," the DDA said in statement.

The main concerns highlighted by participants were about disconnected sewerage and road network, encroachment in unused land parcels, air pollution and parking management, it said.

A common concern expressed by most participants was regarding conflicts between commercial and residential uses and issues arising from mixed land use, the urban body said.

