New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh has urged all eligible property taxpayers within the jurisdiction of MCD to avail the benefit under the property tax amnesty scheme 2025-26 'SUNIYO'.

According to a release, under SUMPATTIKAR NIPTAAN YOJANA (SUNIYO), taxpayers can avail a complete waiver of property tax along with interest and penalties, prior to the financial year 2020-21, provided they pay the principal amount of property tax, without any interest and penalty, for the current year (2025-26) and the previous five financial years (i.e., FYs 2020-21 to 2024-25). The Scheme has been further extended up to 31st January, 2026, with a 5% late fee.

Also Read | ‘Citizenship Check': Ghaziabad Police Officer Allegedly 'Scans' Man With Mobile Phone, Says 'Machine Is Showing You People Are Bangladeshi'; Video Goes Viral.

The Mayor said, "We appeal to all property owners/occupiers to make full use of this golden opportunity under the SUNIYO scheme and settle their outstanding property tax dues without incurring any further penalties or interest."

The Mayor highlighted that citizens are actively participating in the Tax Amnesty scheme, availing the benefit of the SUNIYO scheme. To date, 1,66,587 taxpayers have already benefited from this initiative and paid the property tax to the tune of Rs 803.61 crore up to 31st December 2025. Out of which, Rs 188.28 crore of property tax is collected from a total of 1,20,157 residential properties, while Rs 615.32 crore of property tax is collected from 46,430 non-residential properties.

Also Read | New Year 2026 Celebrations in Kolkata: 263 People Held, Over 1,300 Traffic Violation Cases Filed on New Year's Eve.

It is also to be highlighted that 90,139 new taxpayers have availed the benefits of the SUNIYO Scheme and paid property tax for the first time, and tax collection from these first-time taxpayers under the SUNIYO is Rs. 312.45 Cr.

The Mayor has further highlighted that total tax collection as on 31st December, 2025, for the current year (including SUNIYO Scheme) is Rs. 2642.80 Cr. from 12,42,875 taxpayers, vis-a-vis tax collection of Rs. 1859.77 Cr. from 10,31,177 taxpayers over the corresponding period.

It indicates that there is an increase of 42.1% in tax collection and a 20.52% increase in the number of taxpayers over the corresponding period. It is worthwhile to mention here that total tax collection for the FY 2024-25 was Rs. 2132.29 Cr. from 11,33,161 taxpayers, which is significantly less than the tax collection for the current financial year as on date, he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)