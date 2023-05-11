New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Thursday inspected an MCD hospital and warned that any staff member found demanding or taking bribes would be immediately terminated from service, according to an official statement.

Oberoi inspected Swami Dayanand Hospital in east Delhi's Shahdara, the statement issued by her office said.

She interacted with several patients and visited the gynaecology department, neonatal intensive care unit, delivery room, operation theatre, and general OPD, it said.

During her visit, Oberoi received complaints about some staff members of the hospital allegedly demanding money from patients and their relatives.

The mayor has warned that any staff member found demanding or taking bribes would be "terminated (from service) with immediate effect," the statement said.

The mayor also issued instructions to the hospital to make seating arrangements for patients' attendants, fix broken shades and repair faulty fans.

Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohammad Iqbal accompanied Oberoi during the inspection.

Meanwhile, in another statement, the mayor's office said the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will set up "Prathmik Upchaar Samitis" to provide better health facilities to the people on the lines of Delhi government hospitals.

The samiti will include local councillors, social workers and MCD officers and sub-committees will also be formed under it, according to the statement.

The samiti will monitor MCD-run hospitals and dispensaries. It will also inspect shortcomings and needs of these hospitals, and suggest recommendations accordingly, officials said.

Oberoi also held a high-level meeting on the formation of the samiti and the functioning of the committee was discussed at length.

