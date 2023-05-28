New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Civic officials on Sunday paid tributes to freedom fighter V D Savarkar by garlanding his statue in Delhi.

Municipal Corporation of Delhi paid a floral tribute to him on his 140th birth anniversary, the MCD said in a statement.

Deputy Commissioner of Central Zone, Angel Bhati garlanded the statue of Savarkar located at Lajpat Nagar at a simple function organised by Community Services Department of the MCD.

On this occasion, Bhati recalled the contributions of the freedom fighter.

