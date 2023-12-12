New Delhi, December 12: Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel on Tuesday saved the life of a young woman while she was attempting suicide by jumping off the elevated metro track at Delhi's Shadipur metro station. The video of the incident was posted on the official 'X' handle of the CISF. Delhi Metro Suicide Attempt Video: Woman Threatens to Jump Off Elevated Shadipur Metro Track, Rescued by Security Personnel

Girl Try to Commit Suicide by Jumping on Road From Shadipur Metro Track

A 20-year-old girl was rescued by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), #DelhiPolice and metro officials just in time as she tried to jump off metro a bridge near #Shadipur metro station in #Delhi on Monday. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.… pic.twitter.com/QedZ6Uqilc — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) December 12, 2023

"Prompt response by CISF personnel saved the life of a lady pax who was trying to commit suicide by jumping off the elevated metro track @ Shadipur metro station," CISF said in a post on 'X'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)