New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation is organising a week-long awareness campaign on safety in using Lifts and Escalators across the Delhi Metro network. The Delhi Metro, at present, is operating and maintaining 965 Lifts, 1297 escalators, and 42 Travelators in its total network, a press release said.

The Kashmere Gate Metro station holds the distinction of having the highest number of escalators anywhere in the world in a Metro station with a record 53 escalators.

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This activity, which is being done as a part of the Safety Awareness Week for Lifts and Escalators, is a one-of-a-kind campaign as the Delhi Metro is the only Metro system in India organising such an awareness drive for the benefit of the passengers.

As a part of the drive, in progress from April 7 to 13, scout and guide volunteers, along with DMRC staff, are being deployed near lifts and escalators at some of the stations with placards to make the passengers aware of the safe use of these facilities.

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In addition, Nukkad Nataks (street plays) are also being organised at select stations with high ridership to make the passengers aware of the importance of safety. Leaflets are also being distributed to passengers with important messages on the safe use of these facilities.

The focus is on educating passengers about the safe use of elevators and escalators, promoting awareness of preventive measures, and sharing the best practices for accident-free operation. Special attention is being given to accessibility, ensuring that elderly passengers and those with disabilities receive tailored guidance and support.

DMRC accords very high priority to the proper functioning of its lifts, escalators and travelators across the network. However, it has been noticed that sometimes accidents happen because of the lack of adequate care and precautions by the passengers. Therefore, this week-long activity has been taken up this year. (ANI)

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