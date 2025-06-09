New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): After fire repoted at Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake metro station (Pink Line) in Delhi on Monday, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said that trains approaching the station were running at a restricted speed of 25 km/hr as compared to the normal speed of up to 40 km/hr.

In a series of X posts, DMRC said, "Train services on Line-7 (Pink Line i.e. Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar), are being regulated on a small strech since 11:20 AM today due to smoke being detected in one of the technical rooms at Trilok Puri-Sanjay Lake Metro station."

Also Read | NIACL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 500 Apprentice Posts at newindia.co.in, Know Eligibility, Application Deadline, Stipend and Other Details.

"Train services on the rest of the Pink Line are running normal. Centralised announcements are being made at frequent intervals on station premises and inside trains to inform the passengers. Smoke has been dissipated with help of Delhi fire service personnel as of now and efforts are on to restore the signalling/AFC in the affected section," the DMRC added.

Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director Corporate Communications DMRC, said the smoke has been dissipated with the help of Delhi fire service personnel as of now and efforts are on to restore the signalling/AFC in the affected section.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Kandivali-Based Doctor Rapes and Tortures Junior Artist From Bollywood on Suspicion of Her Having an Affair, Booked.

Delhi Metro's Pink Line services between Shiv Vihar and Majlis Park are delayed due to fire.

According to the information, four fire tenders reached the spot, and operations to douse the fire are underway. No casualties have been reported as of now.

"Fire broke out in the signalling room of Trilokpuri metro station, four fire tenders reached at the spot, dousing operations underway", DFS said in their statement.The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)