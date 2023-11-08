New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): Services on Delhi Metro's Pink Line returned to normal on Wednesday after a delay early today, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said.

"Normal services have resumed", DMRC posted on X

Also Read | West Bengal School Recruitment Case: ED Summons TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee on November 9 for Questioning in School Job Scam.

The Pink Line experienced a delay in services from Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus to Lajpat Nagar, the DMRC had said in a posting earlier.

No other service lines will be affected, informed the DMRC.

Also Read | Demonetisation Anniversary: Congress Leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Takes Swipe at PM Narendra Modi on Seventh Anniversary of Note Ban, Says Should We Celebrate or Mourn for Abysmal Failure.

The Pink line of the Delhi Metro consists of 38 metro stations and runs from Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar. It is the longest metro line of the Delhi Metro.

Meanwhile, Delhi Metro has been running 20 extra train trips from November 3. The initiative is part of a bid to encourage more travellers to use public transport amid the deteriorating air quality in the national capital region.

This is apart from the 40 supplementary train services that the DMRC began on weekdays starting October 25.

the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Sunday decided to invoke Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the entire National Capital Region (NCR) with immediate effect to prevent further deterioration of air quality.

The Air Quality Commission said that Stage IV will be implemented in addition to the restrictions placed under Stage I to III.

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is a set of guidelines and measures implemented to combat air pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR) of India, which includes Delhi and its surrounding areas. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)