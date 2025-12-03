New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): Delhi Home and Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood on Wednesday inaugurated new drainage systems in Chanakya Place, parts 1 and 2, in Sitapuri, aiming to tackle waterlogging.

Speaking to the reporters, Ashish Sood said, "There was no drainage system earlier. Today, in Chanakya Place, Parts One and Two, we inaugurated drainage systems on 25-foot, 30-foot, and 40-foot roads in Sitapuri. This work will be carried out on each road in turn. Over the next six months, work will be carried out to eliminate the waterlogging problem here. Each will cost approximately Rs 4 crore."

Also Read | Calcutta High Court Dismisses Single-Judge Bench Order Cancelling Appointment of 32,000 Primary Teachers in West Bengal.

A day earlier, Sood visited the Coolie Camp Night Shelter in Vasant Vihar to review the situation following the fire incident, according to an official press release from the Minister for Home & Urban Development Office, Government of Delhi.

A fire broke out in a shelter home in Coolie Camp in South-west Delhi's Vasant Vihar early Monday morning.

Also Read | Will Continue To Make Agriculture and Allied Sectors Productive and Sustainable, Says PM Narendra Modi on India’s Push for Natural Farming.

Minister Sood said, "The Government is considering providing appropriate financial assistance to the families of those who lost their lives in this incident."

The Urban Development Minister has also directed that forensic and physical audits of all night shelters in Delhi be conducted to ensure safety.

He inspected the fire-affected site at the Coolie Camp Night Shelter in Vasant Vihar, assessed the damage, met the affected people, and reviewed the ongoing relief work. He was accompanied by RK Puram MLA Shri Anil Sharma during the visit.

Sood stated that the situation is now under control and teams from the concerned departments are actively engaged in relief and rehabilitation efforts.

After his visit, Sood informed that comprehensive improvements are being undertaken across all night shelters in Delhi to prevent recurrence of such incidents. The government is working to upgrade facilities to ensure a stronger and safer support system for the homeless and those in need. The process for new tenders is also underway with this objective in mind.

The Urban Development Minister further said that the Chief Minister had directed him to visit the affected families in Coolie Camp, Vasant Vihar, assess the situation on the ground, and oversee the investigation. He added that under the Chief Minister's leadership, the government is working with full seriousness to strengthen the system and prevent such incidents in the future. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)