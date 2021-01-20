New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) Delhi Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain on Wednesday distributed dry ration kits as part of the mid-day meal programme in city government-run schools.

The scheme, under which students are served cooked meals during school hours, was disrupted due to the closure of educational institutions because of COVID-19.

Last month, the Delhi government had started distributing dry ration as part of mid-day meals in schools.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had kicked off the initiative and distributed dry ration kits at a school in East Delhi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)