New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Tuesday inaugurated an Ayushman Aarogya Mandir at Budh Bazaar Road, B Block, in Chaukhandi.

After the inauguration, Manjinder Singh Sirsa informed that 33 Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs were inaugurated on Tuesday with excellent infrastructure and facilities.

"A total of 33 Arogya Mandirs have been inaugurated today, and they have excellent infrastructure", Manjinder Singh Sirsa said.

Last month on May 18, in a major health initiative under the Pradhan Mantri Vay Vandana Yojana, Delhi Minister Ashish Sood distributed Ayushman Bharat cards to senior citizens aged 70 and above in Janakpuri, West Delhi.

Speaking to ANI at the event, Ashish Sood said, "Chief Minister Rekha Gupta started the distribution of Ayushman Bharat cards... We are ensuring that the beneficiaries get Ayushman Bharat cards so that they can avail its benefits..."

He added, "The Chief Minister started the distribution of Ayushman card in Delhi under the guidance of the Prime Minister. So far, we have prepared cards for thousands of people... we are providing the benefits of card facility along with the list of hospitals, so that they can benefit from it by visiting those hospitals."

He urged the public to spread awareness about the card's benefits, especially for the elderly. "Make them aware that they should go to their elders and their children in any other state where they can benefit from these hospitals as well," he said.

At the Janakpuri event, he emphasised how user-friendly the card is for citizens.

"The card can be used anywhere,... in case of illness," he explained.

Ashish Sood highlighted the scale and vision behind the program, stating, "You have seen a lot of elderly people above seventy years old. Ah, a free card of one million rupees has been distributed to the elderly."

The Ayushman Bharat Yojana, launched by the Government of India, has continued to expand its reach in Delhi. This initiative will provide health security to every citizen. Ayushman Card will provide better health services to the people of Delhi. (ANI)

