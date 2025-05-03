New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI): With the National Capital region experiencing the second-highest recorded rainfall since 1901 and multiple areas experiencing waterlogging, Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma inspected the condition of roads in the Golf links area on Saturday.

Accompanied by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Bansuri Swaraj, Verma assured residents that all necessary work, under the jurisdiction of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), is underway and will be completed by May 30 to avoid flooding issues during the upcoming monsoon.

Also Read | Pune Road Accident: One Killed, 3 Injured as Mercedes Rams Into Motorcycle, Falls Off Wadgaon Bridge in Sinhgad Road Area.

"We have come to Golf Links. In the last monsoon, the entire area was flooded, so all work orders are underway by the NDMC. These places are underway and all the work will be done before May 30. Yesterday's rain was alarming for us, so all the officers are working very promptly and all the work will be done ahead of time. This time, no area in Delhi will remain flooded," Minister Parvesh Verma told reporters while inspecting the works.

He assured of work being completed on time, and highlighted how other work of desilting the area has been going on for the past ten days, while recently somewells are being built with pumps being brought in to take care of the flooding.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 03, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Saturday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

"In the inspection, we saw that all the work is going on according to what was our target, so all the work will be done on time. Three sump wells are being built here, our pumps are also installed so that it goes straight to the drain by pumping it. the work of desilting the entire area is going on for the last ten days with the Super sucker machine working every day," Verma said.

The Delhi Minister also rubbished any claims by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that the BJP-led government has not done any work on improving electricity supply for the people in times of crisis.

"Whatever accusation Atishi is making is absolutely baseless. Anywhere else we had not seen such a problem with electricity. Somewhere, electricity must have been lost, it must have been gone for half an hour. We have not received a single complaint for ten to twelve hours in the whole of Delhi. And Atishi ji must be seeing in her constituency too, how officials are doing good work and cleaning is being done. This time too, we will not let water accumulate anywhere," Verma added.

Expressing confidence over the readiness for the upcoming monsoon, he said, "We are waiting for the monsoon to come and we will also see how much work our officers have done. We are confident that this time the monsoon will not be so waterlogged. All the ministers and the Chief Minister are on the road and inspecting it. We have seen how fast the work is going on."

On Friday, Delhi recorded 78mm of rainfall till 8:30 am, the second highest in 24 hours since 1901. The most rainfall was recorded at 119.3 mm on May 20, 2021, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The highest rainfall was recorded at Lodhi Road -78 mm, just ahead of Safdarjung Airport, which recorded 77mm. According to IMD, moisture and wind convergence over the area from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, assisted by a persistent highly favourable synoptic pattern at both lower and middle tropospheric levels, resulted in heavy rainfall.

According to IMD, it was associated with the movement of the remnant of the "Tauktae" Cyclone, which crossed the Gujarat coast. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)