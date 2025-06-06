New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): Ravinder Indraj, the Delhi government's Minister of Social Welfare, SC & ST Welfare, Cooperative, and Election, inspected the under-construction building for mentally challenged individuals in Narela on Friday.

According to a release, Minister Indraj was accompanied by PWD and Social Welfare Department officials.

Ravinder Indraj stated that the campus is being developed in accordance with the needs of persons with disabilities. Once completed, individuals currently residing in overcrowded shelter homes like Asha Homes in Rohini will be relocated here.

According to the release, the building, located within the Nursing College Hostel premises and the Primary Urban Health Centre campus in Narela, will accommodate 220 differently abled residents. It is expected to be operational within three months.

The Social Welfare Minister instructed that the campus must be fully disability-friendly, the construction should be of high quality, there must be no encroachment around the premises, and ambulance movement should not face any obstruction.

The Delhi Minister also stated that multiple facilities are being developed across the city-state for persons with disabilities. Once the facilities in Mamurpur and Dallupura are completed, it will significantly improve access to services, safety, and healthcare for the differently-abled.

