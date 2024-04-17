New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Wednesday wrote to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar on the issue of the shortage of medicines in Mohalla clinics, hospitals and dispensaries of the Delhi government and the stoppage of free test facilities in Mohalla clinics.

Taking to social media platform X, the Health Minister wrote, "The Chief Secretary and Secretary (Health) blatantly misled both the government and the Legislative Assembly regarding the availability of medicines... Instead of looking for new frivolous excuses every time, the Chief Secretary should do positive work as directed by the government."

Earlier in the day, on the occasion of Ram Navami and in line with the preparations for the Lok Sabha elections, the Aam Aadmi Party launched a website on Wednesday named "Aap ka Ram Rajya" to showcase the party works being done inspired by Ram Rajya in Delhi and Punjab.

The party's senior leaders, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Sanjay Singh, Atishi, and Jasmine Shah, addressed a press conference here today and released the website.

MP Sanjay Singh said that the Aam Aadmi Party's governments in Delhi and Punjab have done such work, and examples are being given by countries around the world.

"In these 10 years, we not only formed the government thrice in Delhi but also formed the government in Punjab with an overwhelming majority. The Kejriwal government in Delhi and the Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab have done such work, whose examples are being given by the countries of the world today. Delhi is the only state that has a profitable budget despite doing so much work. We are determined to fulfil our vision of Ram Rajya on the ground," he said.

"Those who want to see our imagination of Ram Rajya must visit our website. What work have we done in Delhi and Punjab? You can see all that and then join us," Sanjay Singh added.

Further, AAP minister Atishi said that as Lord Ram faced a lot of struggle for Ram Rajya, in the same way, Arvind Kejriwal had to go through a similar struggle to fulfil the promises made to the people of Delhi and Punjab. (ANI)

