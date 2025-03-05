New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) A day after assuming office as the social welfare minister of Delhi, Ravindra Indraj Singh on Wednesday emphasised his commitment to creating a drug-free capital.

Addressing the annual festival of Swami Shraddhanand College, Singh encouraged the youth to contribute towards this vision, saying, "My goal to make Delhi drug-free can only be achieved with the cooperation of the youth."

At the event titled 'Shraddha Tarang', the minister felicitated the outstanding students of the college for their achievements.

Highlighting the crucial role of the youth in shaping the nation's future, Singh said, "I urge all of you to share your ideas for making Delhi a better place, and to support the mission of 'Developed India - Developed Delhi'. A drug-free Delhi can only be achieved with the active participation of the youth."

Paying tribute to Swami Shraddhanand, Singh recalled his teachings and said, "Swami Ji believed that the country needed servants, not leaders. Delhi government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is working with this principle at its core."

Reflecting on his personal connect with the institution, Singh said, "It is a deeply moving experience to be here today, as my father was among those who laid the foundation for this college."

