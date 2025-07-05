New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Saturday inaugurated the newly constructed road in the Rajouri Garden constituency.

"The people in Rajouri have been suffering from the problem of water supply... no work has been done here in the last five years. The government's mission is to replace the roads, streets, sewage lines..." Sirsa said speaking to the reporters here.

Earlier on July 2, Sirsa in a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar alleged that Aam Aadmi Party was openly supporting llegal Rohingya & Bangladeshi immigrants.

"From legitimising encroachments to provoking anarchy, Arvind Kejriwal is playing with Delhi's safety and India's sovereignty," Sirsa wrote on X, sharing the letter.

In his letter, Manjinder Sirsa said that the efforts of the Aam Aadmi Party to protect illegal immigrants and thus attack this very idea of Citizenship are nothing but a travesty of the Constitution of India and a betrayal of the hopes and aspirations of the citizens of this great nation.

"As proof of my statement, I would like to draw your attention to the activity of the AAP, which recently organised a protest at Jantar Mantar in open support of illegal Rohingya and Bangladeshi Muslims residing in Delhi, opposing all lawful efforts to identify and remove such illegal entrants from the national capital. This action has caused serious concern among responsible citizens," Sirsa said.

He alleged further that by backing these illegal Rohingya and Bangladeshi Muslims, the AAP is deliberately obstructing lawful procedures meant to protect national security, internal security and the Constitution.

"It is also endangering the safety and dignity of Delhi's daughters and women. Their actions seem more focused on political appeasement and show their total disregard for the Constitution of India and are devoid of even an iota of care towards the true citizens of our great country," Manjinder Sirsa said.

"It is also important to highlight that Arvind Kejriwal himself had earlier facilitated these illegal settlements by providing them with jhuggis and promising Rs 10,000 per month assistance. Now, when steps are being taken to remove these unauthorised occupants, AAP is once again creating a narrative in their favour, against the interest of real residents of Delhi and citizens of this country," Sirsa said in his letter to the Election Commission.

Sirsa urged the CEC Gyanesh Kumar to take immediate cognisance of AAP's repeated and deliberate violations.

"Therefore, I urge the Election Commission of India to take immediate cognisance of these repeated and deliberate violations and initiate steps against the Aam Aadmi Party under provisions applicable to political parties promoting divisiveness, threatening national unity, encouraging illegal activities, and engaging in unconstitutional activities," the Delhi Minister said. (ANI)

