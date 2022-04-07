New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): Taking suo moto cognizance of the meat ban order during Navratri, Delhi Minorities Commission on Thursday sent notice to the Mayors and Commissioners of three municipal corporations of Delhi.

The Commission in its notice said that it has taken suo moto serious cognizance of news reports on meat ban.

"The news reports have also observed that the Mayor is acting like a law unto himself. What he is calling for violates the basic free guaranteed in the Constitution. Such proclamation can also insight and encourage hoggish behaviour on the ground. Senior authorities and the courts should step in and put a stop to such behaviour. Observing this we hereby serve upon you to explain forthwith on which laid down rule at Regulation, it has been decided by you to Ban/shut down the meat shops during Navratri," the notice said.

"The Commission requires that you shall file your reply/status report on the aforesaid complaint on an urgent basis along with all the necessary enclosures supporting your contentions, and submit a detailed report and appear in person before the Chairman, Delhi Minorities Commission latest by April 8, 2020 at 3 pm positively," directed the Commission.

South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Monday ordered officers concerned to take action for the closure of meat shops during the nine-day period of the Navaratri festival that is being observed from April 2 to April 11.

SDMC Mayor Mukkesh Suryaan said that in the future, licenses for running meat shops will be issued if they agree not to operate during the Navaratri festival.

East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) also announced the closure of meat shops on the last three days of Navratri, that is, on Saptami (seventh day), Ashtami (eighth day) and Navami (ninth day).

Notably, the nine-day Navratri festival is being observed from April 2 to April 11, with Saptami, Ashtami and Navami falling on April 9, 10 and 11 respectively. (ANI)

