By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): As tensions between India and Pakistan escalate, hospitals across Delhi-NCR are reinforcing emergency preparedness to handle potential medical crises.

Hospitals, including AIIMS Delhi, Safdarjung Hospital, and Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, have ramped up disaster response measures, ensuring adequate availability of beds, oxygen, and essential medicines.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Rima Dada, Professor in charge of media, AIIMS Delhi, said, that they are fully prepared to receive a large number of patients.

"A few days back we had a mass casualty management mock drill and... We are fully prepared to receive a large number of patients together, be it burns, gunshot injuries, chest or abdominal injuries. We also have a good stock of medicines for pain relief, for amputation, head and spinal injuries," Dr Dada said.

Authorities at Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital echoed similar sentiments, affirming readiness through comprehensive disaster protocols. Hospitals have also cancelled staff leave.

"We are fully prepared and equipped to handle any adversity. Our disaster Management Committee stands ready to respond to emergencies with comprehensive protocols and resources in place," a Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital official said.

Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman, Sir gangaram Hospital, said they have ensured adequate availability of beds, oxygen, blood and essential medicines.

"We have ramped up our infrastructure, which means there is availability of adequate beds, there is availability of oxygen, there is availability of blood, there is availability of essential medicines. So, all in all, we are ready for any problem. Secondly, the most important thing is that because of this tension, trying to take advantage of this tension, there may be some mischievous elements who are trying to create problems within the hospital.We have beefed up the security of the hospital. The security agencies have been strictly told that the security arrangements must go up by a notch. No unauthorised person should be allowed," Dr Swaroop said.

"We have constituted a high-level committee consisting of three senior consultants who are all ex-army, and the Director Medical, the Director Administration, the Chief Nursing Officer and they will be responsible for carrying out all activities about health requirements in case of any sort of emergency," Dr Swaroop said.

"If required, frisking will be done, bags will be checked. All employees of the hospital are being strictly instructed to wear an eye guard and they will not be allowed to enter in any unauthorised way. Similarly, any unidentified object or bag, etc," Dr Swaroop added.

At Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, a mock emergency scenario was also conducted, simulating an air strike that resulted in building collapse and multiple casualties. In response, emergency services including the NDRF, Delhi Police, Fire Brigade, Fire Department, Forensic teams, CATS, Civil Defence, and other relevant authorities promptly arrived at the site.

"The Fire Department initiated immediate rescue operations, followed by firefighting efforts and a coordinated evacuation process. Approximately 10 injured patients were quickly stabilized and transferred to Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, with the assistance of Red Health and CATS ambulances. To ensure timely medical intervention, the Traffic Police facilitated a green corridor between the two hospitals." said Deepak Narang, Facility Director, Fortis Hospital Shalimar Bagh.

Aakash Healthcare Managing Director Dr Aashish Chaudhry assured that they are well-equipped to handle emergencies.

"Healthcare institutions are integral to the success of these drills, with medical experts ensuring that they are well-equipped to handle emergencies in collaboration with authorities," Dr Aashish Chaudhry, Managing Director, Aakash Healthcare, said, emphasising the importance of disaster readiness.

Dr Chaudhry said that his team has undergone extensive preparedness drills to ensure swift emergency responses.

"We take our role in disaster preparedness seriously. In light of the recent rise in security concerns, especially in the case of any retaliatory measures by a neighbouring country, we have activated our 'Code Brown' disaster protocol. This dedicated code is meant to address mass casualty incidents or major emergencies. Our entire team has undergone mock drills, ensuring that all protocols, ranging from emergency medical responses to patient management, are thoroughly practised," said Dr Chaudhry.

Dr Chaudhry said that Aakash Healthcare have introduced meticulous blackout procedures designed to minimise visibility and enhance preparedness.

"During a blackout situation, we have a meticulous system in place where all windows are covered by curtains, perimeter lights are turned off, and all signboards are blacked out. However, one critical factor that will not be interrupted is our emergency services. Even in such situations, our emergency care will continue to function without disruption," Dr Chaudhry said.

Asian Hospital Faridabad Director Anupam Pandey said that they have trained their staff to deal with various emergency scenarios, including blackouts and other contingencies.

"As a responsible healthcare organisation, we ensure that our team is constantly trained to deal with various emergency scenarios, including blackouts and other contingencies. Our hospital regularly conducts mock drills to assess our readiness and response times. We view these drills not only as a safety measure but as part of an ongoing training process to enhance the efficiency of our front-line workers," Pandey said.

Dr. Sameer Bhati, a public health expert, says community-level emergency preparedness with basic life-saving skills, trained paramedics, and accessible services can reduce panic and save lives.

"I believe emergency preparedness should start at the community level. People must learn basic life-saving skills like CPR, First Aid, and how to respond quickly in emergencies. First Aid boxes should be available at all public places, and ambulance services must be easily accessible. Paramedics should be trained to handle different types of injuries like cuts, fractures, and serious wounds. Such basic readiness can control panic and help save lives during any crisis." States Dr Sameer Bhati, Public Health Expert. (ANI)

