New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) A Delhi-based NGO distributed 2,000 milk glasses to the homeless and destitute children to celebrate Mahashivratri, an official statement said.

The distribution drive by the NGO 'Wishes and Blessings' was carried out across Delhi NCR, Jharkhand, Karnataka and West Bengal, it said.

The beneficiaries of this year's milk distribution drive included slum children, homeless children living on streets and night shelters, orphans, and children with physical disabilities, the NGO said.

